Lady Cougars looking to build on success

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

When you finish the season with a record of 22-9 and earn a trip to the state championship game, most people would consider that a very successful season. While he was pleased with the improvements he saw, Lady Cougar basketball Head Coach Bradley Sutphin is quick to remind his team what they didn’t do.

“The one thing we reminded our girls consistently is something that a lot of people probably don’t realize,” Sutphin said. “We didn’t really win anything last season. The postseason run was great and it was great to see the team come together and play for each other, but we didn’t actually win anything. We were the district runner-up. We were the region runner-up and we were the state runner-up. The reaction when we told them was great and we believe it has helped motivate them to work harder.”

Coach Sutphin and his staff of Mike Anders, Nancy Quesenberry and Zane Quesenberry are in a unique situation. Every coach from last season is back. Every starter from the state championship game is also back. In fact, only two players from last season’s team are gone. Graduation claimed Alicia Noble and Mary Catherine Martin.

Those two players have been replaced by two younger faces, but not faces unknown to Pulaski County fans. Freshmen Paige Huff and Keslyn Secrist were both solid players on the junior varsity squad last season. They’re joined by sophomores Ally Fleenor, Erin Russell, Taryn Blankenship and Courtney Cregger. Aubrey O’Dell is the lone junior on the squad. Kassidy Secrist, Alaina Akers, Maddie Ratcliff, Hanna Walson and Bailley Nash represent the senior class.

“Ally is a great scorer who is only going to get better,” Sutphin said. “Ally allows us to spread the floor with her ability to shoot. Erin is very crafty when driving to the basket and is becoming a very solid defender. Kassidy is very reliable. She’s not flashy, she just gets the job done. Maddie has become a leader. She’s worked very hard this offseason. She very dependable and great in transition. Paige is a shooter who does a great job finding open space. She’s also developing into a solid defender. Aubrey is a team-fist player. She pushes people every day in practice. Keslyn plays hard on every possession. She creates matchup problems for people. Taryn is reliable and just competes every night. She works so hard when she is on the floor and is a very tough defender. Courtney is 100% effort all the time. She plays hard and battles on both ends of the floor. Hanna plays with great effort and has a knock for getting deflections and steals. Bailley is another team-first player. She is one of those that pushed everybody to get better every day and is a leader. Alaina is a real leader for us. We always know we’re going to get her best effort whenever she’s on the floor.”

One thing that helped Pulaski County last season was a relatively injury free run.

“Last season that was a bullet we dodged,” he said. “We didn’t really have any injuries. This year we already have two. Taryn and Alley are out for at least a few games, but those injuries are on the better side of the healing process and hopefully one if not both will be back before Christmas. Their absence will be a factor early as it will take away some of our height. We have adjusted some things and hopefully the new additions will help pick up the slack.”

“We haven’t really changed our approach,” Sutphin said. “We have the potential to be pretty good this year, but it’s not just going to happen. We have to play well every night. It’s fun to have some buzz around the program, we have embraced it. Our players have earned that.”

That excitement built throughout last season as the very young Lady Cougars won game after game that no one expected them to win.

“It was great,” he said. “The best part of it was seeing the girls’ appreciation for it. They were very grateful for the support last season.”

While the expectations are high, Sutphin also knows that last season is over and this is a new day. While many may expect to see this team make a return trip to Richmond, as Coach Sutphin said earlier, they will have to earn it. During the state title game last year, he gave his team some advice. He told them to take a moment and take it all in while they were there, because you never know if you’ll get to that point again.

“We haven’t really talked about last year much,” he said. “We put an emphasis on being the best version of this year’s team that we can be. We also try to get the girls to focus on their tasks and ignore outside noise. The expectations are great, but we can’t get caught up thinking that a return trip to Richmond is just going to happen.”

One thing fans will notice this season is a new holiday tournament schedule. This season the team will make the trip to Hampton to play in the Boo Williams Sportsplex in a Christmas tournament and then a trip to Spotswood High School for a second big tournament in early January.

“I have always been interested in taking the girls to a bigger Christmas tournament,” Sutphin said. “One reason would be to play some tough competition. Another is for the girls to have an opportunity to hang around each other. The Boo Williams tournament is an invite only tournament, so their success has allowed us to have that opportunity. The Spotswood tourney is another chance to play some stiff competition. Spotswood is the defending 3A State Champion. We felt these games would prepare us for the postseason as well. It’s not a knock on who we play, be we had not seen any teams like Lake Taylor when we got there last season. Plus, they are great measuring sticks on how good we are and where we need to go.”

That schedule outside of the holiday tournaments is going to be many of the normal teams from past seasons.

“Carroll County should have another great year, they have an outstanding program,” Sutphin said. “They are very well coaches and their kids always play hard. Christiansburg has a new coach so I’m not sure what to expect, but they do have several good players returning. Floyd will play typical pressure defense and make you play every play. Abingdon has a great guard who is probably one fo the best guards on this end of the state. She won’t be their only option, they have some bigs and role players that compliment Payton well. Patrick Henry is well coaches and always make things tough on us when we play. They are going to force you to play the entire game. Hidden Valley is scrappy and play hard. They are always tough to play at their place. Blacksburg is also very well coaches and have good athletes. They are always tough defensively. Cave Spring will have a very good guard/post combo. Both of those players can hurt you. Salem is scrappy and athletic too. We always have a battle when we play them.”

“We had a good offseason,” he said. “We focused on the fundamentals, worked hard in the weight room and played pickup to force them to compete against each other. Our first game is set for Wednesday at Carroll County. We will have to be ready to play. They’re going to be ready for us for sure.”

The junior varsity Lady Cougars have also found themselves in a familiar situation this season. With so many younger players again on the varsity squad, several middle school players were needed to fill the ranks for Head Coach Nancy Quesenberry and her assistant coach/husband, Zane Quesenberry.

Andi Ratcliff and Jaden Lawson were pulled up from Pulaski Middle School. Hanna Keefer and Kenzlee Jones were pulled up from Dublin Middle.

All four of those players were impact players at the middle school level. The hope is that this extra experience at the JV level will help move their skills along faster while at the same time giving other middle school players the chance to earn extra playing time and further development.

The eighth graders are joined by freshmen Alyric Vaughn, Tori Vest and Brook Goble. Sophomore Hailey Capps is the grand old lady of the team, earning a chance to dress for the state game last season as a freshman.

Last season the JV Lady Cougars finished the season with an almost perfect record of 21-1. Their lone loss of the season came in their first game to Carroll County, before several middle school players were pulled up. The Lady Cougar JV team has won 45 of their last 46 games, dating back to the 2016-17 season.

Written by: Editor on December 12, 2019.

