Lady Cougars fall in second round

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County Lady Cougar basketball team took one on the chin Friday, falling in the second round of the Boo Williams Christmas Classic to St. Anne’s-Belfield School by a final score of 50-41.

Pulaski County fell behind early in the matchup, trailing 9-12 at the end of the first period. They were then outscored 18-5 in the second period to trail 30-14 going into the halftime break.

The Lady Cougars came out with a better effort in the second half. They outscored St. Anne’s 16-10 in the third quarter to cut the lead to 40-30 and then outscored the Saints 11-10 in the final period. The first half lead was simply too much to overcome for the Lady Cougars.

Maddie Ratcliff led the Lady Cougars in scoring with 10 points. She added three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot. Ally Fleenor put up nine points and added five rebounds and one assist. Alaina Akers scored six points and grabbed two rebounds and a steal. Keslyn Secrist scored six points, earned six rebounds, had three assists and three steals. Hanna Walson added six points, two rebounds and two steals. Taryn Blankenship scored four points and grabbed two rebounds. Paige Huff had two rebounds. Courtney Cregger earned three rebounds. Kassidy Secrist had four rebounds and an assist.

The Lady Cougars will now move to the third place game against the winner of the Hampton High School versus Miller School. That game will take place Saturday, Dec. 28, at 7:30 p.m. Hampton defeated T.C. Williams in the first round 70-45. Miller School defeated Stonewell Jackson 63-61 to reach round two.

Written by: Editor on December 27, 2019.

