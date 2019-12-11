Lady Cougars crush Christiansburg

By DAVID GRAVELY

Pulaski County looked somewhat better Tuesday than their first outing at Carroll County. That was bad news for first-year head coach Christene Phillips and her Christiansburg High School Blue Demons as the Lady Cougars earned an 87-52 win in the Cougar Den.

The two teams swapped the lead several times in the first two minutes of the game, but the Lady Cougars regained control quickly and held a 25-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“We still made some mistakes out there, but I thought we played much better,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said. “I liked our tempo and pressure. We just need to keep working.”

The Christiansburg squad started finding the basket in the second period, but Pulaski County still outscored them 24-16 to take a commanding 49-24 lead into the halftime break.

There was more of the same in the third period, with the Lady Cougars winning the third 25-16 to lead 74-40 at the start of the fourth. Sutphin worked his bench into the game throughout most of the second half. The Lady Cougars outscored Christiansburg 12-12 in the fourth to secure their first win of the season and move to 1-1.

Freshman Keslyn Secrist was relentless for the Lady Cougars, scoring a team-high 18 points. She hit both three-point attempts, was seven of nine from the field and added three rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot for good measure.

Freshman Paige Huff backed her up with 14 points that included two big three-pointers and added two rebounds, two assists and five steals.

Senior Maddie Ratcliff added 13 points, six rebounds, six assists, seven steals and a block. Sophomore Courtney Cregger was the fourth Lady Cougar in double digits, scoring 12 points. She also had six rebounds.

Senior Kassidy Secrist chipped in nine points, four rebounds, three steals and a block. Senior Alaina Akers scored eight points and had four rebounds, five assists and six steals. Sophomore Erin Russell scored five points and had one rebound, one assist and two steals. Senior Hanna Walson scored four points, pulled in four rebounds and recorded four steals. Senior Bailley Nash added two points. Junior Aubrey O’Dell scored two points, had one rebound, one assist and a steal.

“When you can get everybody in the game that’s great,” Sutphin said. “It’s even better when you can get everybody in the scoring column. These girls were more excited to see our bench score than they were to see the starters score. That’s one of the things about this team I love. They play for each other and they back each other up.”

Christiansburg was led by Hannah Allen with 26 points. Hannah Altizer added 14 and Antwanniana Banks scored eight. Makenna Horne and Molly Close added two points each.

The junior varsity contest was an even bigger blowout, with the younger Lady Cougars winning 71-12 in a game that was played on a running clock for the entire second half. The Lady Cougars outscored Christiansburg 23-4 in the first quarter, 28-3 in the second, 13-2 in the third and 7-3 in the fourth.

Eighth-grader Jaden Lawson led the Lady Cougar attack with 21 points. Fellow middle schooler Hanna Keefer added 13 points and freshman Tori Vest scored 12. Andi Ratcliff and Hailey Capps added nine points each. Kenzlee Jones scored the final seven points.

With the win the JV Lady Cougars are now 2-0.

The Lady Cougars will be back in action Thursday, Dec. 12, when they host Floyd County. The Lady Cougars will also take part in a four-game matchup feature the JV and varsity Cougar and Lady Cougar squads against Carroll County at home Saturday, Dec. 14. The first game of the day will tip-off at 1:30 p.m.

