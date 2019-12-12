Lady Cougars blast Buffaloes

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

Tensions were high before the game Thursday, but by the final buzzer the Lady Cougar basketball team had earned their second win in a row with a quality 65-42 victory over the always tough Floyd County Buffaloes.

The game was also big for another reason, as it marked the return of sophomore Ally Fleenor to the lineup. Fleenor has been out, rehabbing from a knee injury sustained during the offseason. She celebrated her return to action with eight points in limited minutes.

The game started with the two teams battling back and forth for the lead during the first few minutes. Pulaski County (2-1) quickly gained the upper hand for good, leading 18-16 at the end of the first quarter.

Then the Lady Cougar defense got active. Blocks and steals began occurring regularly. Pulaski County outscored Floyd County 17-17 in the second quarter, taking a 35-23 lead into the halftime break.

“We saw some good things out there tonight, but we also saw plenty we need to keep working on,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said. “We’ve got to get our shooting percentage up. We’re hitting just over 51% from the field right now. Our three-pointers are only at 49%. I expect that to be a little lower, but we need to be a little more selective at times with all of our shots, especially those. We really need to pick up our free throw shooting. Hitting just 52% of those is unacceptable.”

The Lady Cougars went on to outscore Floyd County (3-2) in each of the final two quarters. They won the third quarter 16-8 and the fourth 14-11 to earn the 65-42 final score.

Freshman Paige Huff was once again the leading scorer for Pulaski County scoring 25 points. She hit the first three-pointer of the night on the opening shot of the night, was good for five three-pointer total, grabbed three rebounds, blocked a shot and stole one.

Senior Maddie Ratcliff added 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Senior Alaina Akers was good for 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal. Fleenor scored her eight points, grabbed a rebound and one steal. Freshman Keslyn Secrist scored four points and earned four rebounds, six assists and two steals. Sophomore Courtney Cregger scored two points and had one assist and one steal. Senior Hanna Walson scored two, had one rebound, one assist and one steal. Sophomore Erin Russell had one point, six rebounds, a steal and an assist. Junior Aubrey O’Dell had an assist and a steal. Senior Kassidy Secrist had five rebounds and two steals.

“I’m proud of our effort again tonight, but we still have a long way to go,” Sutphin said. “We need to keep improving on all the little things as we move forward. We need to keep that focus and keep pushing. I do like the effort we put in though. These girls play hard and they play for each other.”

Alexis Kiser led Floyd County with 12 points. Brooklyn Kiser scored nine. Aimee Whitlow, Riley Spangler and Bailey Underwood scored six points each. Chloe Boothe scored three points in the loss.

The Lady Cougar junior varsity squad also had another good night, earning their third win of the season with a 63-20 thumping of the younger Buffaloes. The game was never close after the first few minutes and got out of hand quickly. Pulaski County 16-8 at the end of the first and never trailed. They outscored Floyd County 18-2 in the second, 17-8 in the third and 12-2 in the fourth quarter.

Freshman Brook Goble made her return to the hardwood after an injury by scoring a game high 15 points. Sophomore Hailey Capps had a good night with 13 points. Freshman Tori Vest was the last Lady Cougar in double digits with 10 points. Eighth graders continued to be a big factor. Hanna Keefer scored eight, Kenzlee Jones scored seven, Andi Ratcliff added six and Jaden Lawson scored four. Freshman newcomer Alyric Vaughn didn’t break into the scoring column this game, but provided valuable minutes defensively.

With the win the JV Lady Cougars are now 3-0 on the season.

The Lady Cougars will be back in action Saturday in a four-game home match that will feature boys and girls JV action and then boys and girls varsity matchups. The JV girls play at 1:30 p.m. and the JV boys play at 3 p.m. The varsity girls are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity boys begin at 6 p.m.

