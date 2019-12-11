‘Jingle Bells, Batman Smells’ comes to PCHS

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County High School Theatre Department will present “Junie B. Jones: Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!” this coming weekend at the PCHS Little Theatre.

The play is based on the children’s book entitled, “Junie B, First Grader: Jingle Bells, Batman Smells (P.S. So does May)” by Barbara Park and is based on the adventures of Junie B., who has to buy presents on a very limited budget while wanting the ultimate present for herself.

The plot takes many twists and turns with Junie B. manipulating the system, pulling the wool over her teacher’s eyes, preparing for the Christmas Sing-A-Long and dealing with Blabbermouth May (her natural born enemy), all the while the disastrous Columbus Day episode is still on her mind.

The play is family friendly with both adult and childish humor that keeps everyone laughing but ultimately puts the audience in the holiday spirit.

Show times are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. All tickets cost $5.

