Jerry Wayne Taylor

December 25, 2019, Jerry Wayne Taylor, 74, of Pulaski, Va., went home to be with the Lord.

He was preceded by his father, Andrew Joseph Taylor, his mother, Ida Mae East Taylor Dalton, and brother, Carl Taylor.

Jerry was a long-standing member of New Life Church of the Nazarene.

Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Edith J. Taylor; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and George Harvey Jr.; sister Beulah Smythers; stepson and step daughter-in-law, Stanley and Adrianna Seagle; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Michael and Leann Phillips; granddaughter and companion, Lauren Phillips and Zachary Talbert, and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jerry was a kindhearted man who loved the Lord and loved his family dearly. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, fishing, baseball, football, basketball, ham radio and spending time with his family. He retired from Volvo after 27 years of service.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va., by Pastors Desmond Barrett and Julie Armbrister.

Interment follows at Highland Memory Garden in Dublin, Va.

The family is receiving friends from noon to 2 p.m., prior to the service, at Stevens Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on December 26, 2019.

Comments

comments