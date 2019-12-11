January ACCE deadline approaching

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The New River Community College Educational Foundation wants to make sure all local high school students and their families are aware that the deadline for applying to the Access to Community College Education (ACCE) program is Jan. 15, 2020.

ACCE is a program that makes college available without cost to high school and home-schooled graduates by funding NRCC tuition for two years. Students throughout NRCC’s service region, which includes Pulaski, Floyd, Giles and Montgomery counties and the City of Radford, are eligible for this program but they must have lived at one of these locations for at least one year.

Students who want to participate in the ACCE program for the fall 2020 semester must complete the ACCE application by Wednesday, Jan. 15. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) should also be completed by Jan. 15. Students who complete the application and FAFSA will be notified of their award by email on April 1, 2020, and must accept the award by April 10.

