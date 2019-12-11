Insurance agents’ sentencing delayed

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It’ll be a few more months before two Pulaski insurance agents learn what sentence they’ll serve for embezzling over $40,000 in client premiums.

Cynthia Marie Craft, 69, of Pulaski, and her son, David Troy Hazelwood, 42, of Christiansburg, were to be sentenced Monday on 20 counts each of embezzlement. However, the hearings were postponed until Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. due to a probation officer being away at training and unavailable to the court.

Craft and Hazelwood were indicted in January 2018 on 24 and 41 counts of embezzlement, respectively. They entered into bare plea agreements in September that reduced the number of counts to 20 each. Since bare pleas do not include a recommended sentence, each is at risk of, but not likely to receive maximum penalties of 400 years in prison.

