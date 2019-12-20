Hunter Jackson Arehart

Hunter Jackson Arehart, 86, of Snowville, Va., passed away Dec. 19, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family and friends.

Hunter Arehart was born Dec. 20, 1932, in Stuarts Draft, Va., to Harry and Buelah Arehart. He went to school at Wilson Memorial High School in Fishersville, Va. He married Shelva Benson Feb. 24, 1954, in Augusta County, Va., and was happily married for 65 years.

He worked various jobs throughout his career, starting at Dupont. He then served in the U.S. Army for two years. He then returned to industry, starting at General Electric, where he learned the trait of a machinist and then moved up to quality inspector.

Upon moving to Pulaski, he worked at Xaloy as a quality inspector before moving up to executive vice president/manager, where he retired after 20 years of service. He then became a general contractor, building several houses, additions and restorations for 25 years.

He was a member of Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon for many years.

Hunter is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Buelah; six brothers, Hollis, Homer, Eddie, JT, Leo and Kyle, and one grandson, Jason Arehart.

Hunter is survived by his loving wife Shelva Jean; three sons, Richard, Dennis and Tony; four grandchildren, Lindsey (Josh) Edmonds, Travis (Lorna) Arehart, Josh Arehart and Hunter (Mary Beth) Arehart; six great-grandchildren, Major, Grace, Gabby, Braedon, Conner and Rilynn, and numerous nephews and nieces, including two special nieces Patty Benson and Vicky Irvine.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Robert E. Davis officiating. Private family burial follows at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, it is the family’s wish that donations go to Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church.

The family of Hunter Arehart wishes to extend sincere thanks to Carilion Radford Hospice and many friends who stopped by to show support in our time of need.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Inc., Pulaski, Va.

