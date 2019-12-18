Honoring the fallen

By DAVID GRAVELY

Each year several special events take place at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. Those events are meant to honor and remember those lost loved ones who at some point in their lives served their country with honor in the United States military.

One of those events took place Saturday, Dec. 15, as the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers hosted the annual wreath laying ceremony as a part of the “Wreaths Across America” program.

This event, which has grown larger each year since it began in 2013, was responsible for placing over 1,200 wreaths at the graves of fallen service members. The wreaths are purchased from Worcester Wreath Company, located in Maine, who sells the wreaths to the group at $8.50 per wreath. This same company charges the group no taxes or delivery fees. This same company sells wreaths to all of the other Veterans cemeteries located throughout the country.

December 18, 2019.

