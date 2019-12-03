Holiday kicks off with multi-vehicle crash

SCOTT COUNTY — The Thanksgiving holiday got off to a rough start Wednesday, with a five-vehicle crash in Scott County.

The wreck took place on Route 71 (Nickelsville Highway) at 7:41 a.m. The statistical counting period for the Thanksgiving holiday is Wednesday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 1.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the crash started when a northbound 2018 Subaru slowed for a deer approaching from the side of the highway. A northbound Scott County Sheriff’s Office Dodge Charger, unable to avoid the Subaru, struck its bumper and then crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting a 2005 Toyota Corolla head-on.

