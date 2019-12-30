Holiday fatalities have VSP stressing safety

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Nine motorists lost their lives on Virginia highways during the Christmas holiday, prompting Virginia State Police to stress safe driving practices for the remainder of the year.

VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller said nine people died in six traffic crashes reported during the five-day statistical counting period for Christmas — Saturday, Dec. 21, through midnight Wednesday, Dec. 25. She said half of the crashes were on Christmas Eve.

As a result of the crashes and fatalities, State Police encourage drivers to increase focus on safe driving practices during the New Years holiday and remainder of 2019.

