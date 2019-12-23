Historic Draper added to state registry

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A 40-acre tract of private- and state-owned property that makes up Draper Historic District has been added to Virginia Landmarks Register (VLR).

The historic district was among 16 properties Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) approved for the register during its quarterly meeting. The properties will now be forwarded to National Park Service for nomination to National Register of Historic Places.

According to DHR, a listing on the state or national register is honorary; it does not restrict property owners on the use of their property. However, it does open the door for property owners within the district to apply for historic rehabilitation tax credits to make improvements.

