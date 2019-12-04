Health officials warn of fake websites

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

By next fall, federal law requires all qualifying U.S. residents to have a Real ID driver’s license. That means some people may need to obtain copies of birth or marriage certificates over the coming months.

Step in the scammers, who are always willing to find a way to separate people from their hard-earned money.

Virginia Department of Health (VDH) issued a warning Monday to watch out for scam or fake third-party websites that are charging people for services that are either free or less costly through official VDH and Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) websites.

