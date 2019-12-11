Harvey’s marks 60-year anniversary

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The business world can be a tough place to survive in, but one local car dealership has not only survived, but thrived through it all. Harvey’s GM in Radford celebrated their 60th anniversary Friday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting event.

At 91 years of age, George Harvey Sr. is still active in the day to day business at the dealership. He is backed up by his sons, George Harvey Jr. and Brad Harvey, making it a family affair.

“I enjoy getting out of bed every day and coming to work,” George Harvey Sr. said. “I enjoy the people I work with and I enjoy the customers. Ya’ll made it special all these years and I just want to say thank you to everyone who is here today. I hope God will bless you as much as he has me, and I say thank you.”

