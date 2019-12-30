Ex-school employee facing sex charge

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CARROLL COUNTY — A Dublin man who served as a security officer at a Carroll County alternative education center is being held without bond on three charges, including sexual battery.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Joseph Paul Sherry, 34, was arrested Dec. 17 on charges of kidnapping, sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Mark Burnette, assistant superintendent of Carroll County Public Schools, said Sherry is a former school security officer at Carroll County Regional Alternative Education Center, also known as The RAE Center. Virginia Department of Education identifies the center as a joint partnership of Carroll County and Galax City public schools.

Written by: Editor on December 30, 2019.

