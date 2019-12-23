Elderly man sentenced on sex crimes

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

An 80-year-old Dublin man will serve two years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old autistic juvenile earlier this year.

Mack Lewis Farmer pleaded guilty in the fall to two counts of aggravated sexual battery under a bare plea agreement that offered no recommended sentence.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch imposed a 10-year sentence, but suspended eight years, leaving Farmer with two to serve. He could have received 40 years.

Farmer will be placed on five years of supervised probation upon release from custody. He already has served nine months at New River Valley Regional Jail, so he should be eligible for release in about 15 months.

According to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Rebekah Cotton, Farmer’s crimes came to light when the victim informed a social worker of improper touching. The youth said Farmer told him not to tell anyone.

When interviewed by investigators, Farmer admitted inappropriately touching the teenager four to five times, Cotton said.

