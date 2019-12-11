Dublin apartment arson certified

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

One of two charges filed in connection with an October apartment fire in Dublin has been certified to a grand jury.

Pulaski County General District Court Judge Erin DeHart recently advanced an arson charge against Dominique Lorenzo Ghoston, 28, of Dublin to the Jan. 13 Pulaski County grand jury. At the prosecution’s request, a second charge of attempted arson was dismissed with the option to refile at a later date.

Ghoston waived his right to a preliminary hearing, so neither side presented evidence.

