Draper Historic District added to Virginia Landmarks Registry

Draper Historic District, which covers 40-acres in southeast Pulaski County, has been added to Virginia Landmarks Registry. It is one of 16 historic sites Virginia Department of Historic Resources added to the VLR this month. Each site will now be forwarded for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.

For additional information, see Sunday’s edition of The Southwest Times.

December 18, 2019.

