U.S. Army Specialist Brian Dalton recently graduated the 10-week U.S. Army Basic Training course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

Dalton is a 2015 graduate of Pulaski County High School. He is also a 2019 graduate of Radford University, where he completed a BS in political science.

During Basic Training, SPC. Dalton learned the basics of being a United States Army soldier including proper wear of the uniform, drill and ceremony, Army history, basic rifle marksmanship, hand to hand training, nuclear, biological and chemical warfare training, land navigation and use of U.S. Armed Forces weapons and explosive devices. Trainees also compete several confidence courses, learn to rappel and basic battle drills.

SPC. Dalton will now report for 22 weeks of Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. He enlisted in the Army as a MOS 35G, Geospatial Intelligence Imagery Analyst.

The geospatial intelligence imagery analyst is responsible for analyzing overhead and aerial imagery developed by photographic and electronic means. They provide Army personnel with critical information about enemy forces, potential battle areas and combat operations support.

Job duties include producing intelligence by analyzing images of fixed and moving targets and geospatial data, identifying military installations, facilities, weapon systems, military equipment and defenses, determining the location and dimensions of objects and conducting battle damage assessments.

SPC. Dalton is the son of Mark Dalton of Pulaski and Sherry and Jeff Freeman of Woodland. He is the grandson of Keith and Becky Harrell of Dublin and Dennis and Patty Dalton of Pulaski.

