Council to inquire about power outages

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Town Council hopes to have a representative of American Electric Power at its December work session to discuss electrical service issues in northwest Pulaski.

Councilman Joseph Goodman, who lives in the area, says he has experienced and has received complaints from numerous NW residents regarding frequent power outages in Northwood and northwest neighborhoods.

Town Manager Shawn Utt says AEP plans to have discussion with town staff Dec. 2 regarding the matter. At that time Utt hopes to arrange for public discussion at the Dec. 17 work session, which begins at 5 p.m. in council chambers.

“The biggest issue is in the northwest section there is a fairly large neighborhood of homes that lose power frequently,” Utt told council members.

Written by: Editor on December 3, 2019.

