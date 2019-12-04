Cougars fall in first game under Cannoy

By DAVID GRAVELY

HILLSVILLE – The Cougar boys basketball team traveled to Carroll County Tuesday to open their regular season under new head coach Tyler Cannoy. After leading by two points at the halftime break, the Cavaliers outshot the Cougars to win 65-55.

The leading Cougar scorer was AJ McCloud with 20 points. JJ Gulley added nine. Hayden Gray scored seven points. Josh Bourne added six. Gage Mannon and Peyton Blackburn scored four points each. Luke Russell was held to just three points. Nathan Swinney added the final two Pulaski County points.

The Cougars jumped out to a 16-15 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 25-23 at the halftime break. The Cavaliers outscored the Cougars 22-15 in each of the final two quarters to run away with the win.

Carroll County had three players in double digits. Jackson Hull scored 16, Ryan Phillips added 15 and Matt Marshall scored 14. Ian Herman and Weston Burcham added eight points each. Luke Johnson scored four for the Cavs.

“This loss was on me,” Coach Cannoy said. “We made some mistakes that we’ll correct. We’re still learning each other a little bit, but I have confidence in these young men.”

The junior varsity contest saw the younger Cougars earn a win in their season opener, 38-29 over the Cavaliers.

Pulaski County led 14-4 at the end of the first quarter and 21-13 at the halftime break. The Cougars outscored Carroll County 12-5 in the third to lead 33-18 at the end of the third period. The Cavaliers surged in the final period, outscoring Pulaski County 11-5, but the Cougars held on for the win under former Cougar Austin Twine.

Peyton McDaniel had a big game with 16 points on the strength of four three-pointers. Caleb Underwood chipped in eight points. Tyler Southerland and Alex Sealander scored four points each. Ayden Akers added a three pointer in the first period. Khalib Horton scored two points and Jacob Bourne score one.

Carroll County was led by Elijah Cox with eight points. Landon Harmon scored seven and Ethan Smith added six in the loss.

The Cougars will now regroup and get ready for their next game, which will find them on the road again Wednesday, Dec. 11, at William Byrd High School. The JV contest will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on December 4, 2019.

Comments

comments