Cougars earn first win under Cannoy

By DAVID GRAVELY

Everyone who’s been watching didn’t think it would take long … and it didn’t. Cougar Head Coach Tyler Cannoy led his team to their first win of the 2019-20 season and his first as their head coach in an exciting 60-55 road win against William Byrd Wednesday.

Eight of the 15 players dressed got into the scoring column. Senior Hayden Gray led the way with 13 points. Senior Peyton Blackburn backed him up with 10 points. Sophomore JJ Gulley added nine and continues to show improvement. Junior AJ McCloud chipped in eight points. Senior Luke Russell and sophomore Josh Bourne scored six points each. Senior Nathan Swinney and junior Clay Phillips scored four points each.

“It was good to get our first win together,” Cannoy said. “This was a good win for us, but we know we have to keep pushing every night and getting better every day. We need to be hungry. We also need to convert on our easy opportunities. We are only shooting around 50% so far in front of the rim this season. We outshot them 41 to 24, but we didn’t have enough fall.”

The Cougars (1-1) took a 13-7 lead at the end of the first period and led 24-20 at the halftime break. Another good push in the third period saw Pulaski County outscore William Byrd 21-17 to lead 45-37 heading into the final period. The Terriers fought back, but the game ended with the Cougars in the win column.

In junior varsity action the younger Cougars took their first loss of the season, falling 70-61. Peyton McDaniel lit the scoreboard up with 26 points to lead the way for Pulaski County. He connected on eight three-pointers and two free throws. Kyle O’Neal added 12 points. Tyler Sutherland scored six and Caleb Underwood added four points. Ayden Akers and Diego Turner added two points each.

The Cougars will be back in action Friday when they host the 2018-19 Group 2C State Champion Radford Bobcats. Radford ended last season with a perfect 30-0 record and a third state championship in four seasons. They defeated East Rockingham 74-50 in the title game in Richmond.

JV action is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on December 12, 2019.

