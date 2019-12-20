Competition cheer land four on All-State squad

By DAVID GRAVELY

Four members of the Pulaski County High School competition cheer squad have been selected as a part of the Virginia High School League Class 4 All-State Competition Cheer team.

All four of the Pulaski County athletes were selected as a part of the first team and includes two seniors, a sophomore and a freshman. Seniors Hailey Hodge and Emily Helms are joined by sophomore Kimberly Lyons and freshman Destiny Alderman on the 20-person first-team list.

They are joined by Kylie Sandberg, Alex Podrasky and Mia Young of Grafton; Abby Sabo and Valeri Rondi of Warhill; Jalicia Miranda, Gabrielle Porter and Madeline Freeman of Eastern View; Deysia Oakcrum and Samantha Fishpaw of Hanover; Victoria Rebholz, Payton Besecker and Jada Thompson of Broad Run; Katie Khosrovi and Faith Jordan of Tuscarora; and Brokklyn Mullins of Blacksburg.

The Class 4 Cheerleader of the Year is senior Victoria Rebholz of Broad Run. The Class 4 Coach of the Year is Amy Sergi of Broad Run.

The second-team includes Molly King of Grafton; Taylor Horne and Macy Wortshell of Warhill; Brianna Marsh of Great Bridge; Lydia Duvall of Jamestown; Alexa McBride of Dinwiddie; Gabriela Rivas of Courtland; Alexis Folkes of Monacan; Madison Nutter of Caroline; Kelsey Crone of Lee-Davis; Sammi Boucher and Ali Smallwood of Broad Run; Lydia Seekford, Ellie Wooten and Erika Skulte of Tuscarora; Olyssa Harris and Isabella Ankrum of Blacksburg; Brianna Bynum and Madison Hendricks of Jefferson Forest; and Anni Knouse of Halifax County.

In addition to the All-State honors, several other members of the squad were recognized with All-Region 4D honors.

Helms, Lyons, Alderman and Hodge were joined by Olivia Viers on the first-team All-Region list. MaryBeth Taylor, Hailey Gravely and Caitlin Davis were selected as members of the second team.

Helms was selected as the 2019 Class 4 Region D Cheerleader of the Year. Pulaski County Head Coach Roxanne Souma was named the Region Coach of the Year.

The Lady Cougars earned first place and a region championship for the second season in a row. The other top three teams in the region were Blacksburg, Jefferson Forest and Halifax County.

After returning home and preparing, the team made the trip to the state competition in Richmond. Broad Run took first place, followed by Grafton, Eastern View and Warhill.

The Cougars finished the season in fifth place in the state. Tuscarora High School took sixth, Hanover finished seventh and Blacksburg finished the season in eighth place overall.

The PCHS competition cheer squad finished first in two invitational meets and second in two others during the season.

