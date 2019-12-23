Child porn case set for January

A January court date is set for a Dublin woman facing nearly four-dozen child pornography charges.

Kimberly Breeden Brugh, 48, is scheduled to appear before Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch Jan. 22 at 9:30 a.m., according to court files. She is charged with 37 counts of possession of child porn, five counts of producing child porn, two counts of obscenity by unlawfully filming another person and one count each of possession of obscene materials and sexual assault on a minor under the age of 13.

Brugh has been held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail since her arrest June 21. Attempts to have a bail set in August proved unsuccessful even though Brugh and her attorney indicated she is a paraplegic and faces life-threatening medical conditions.

