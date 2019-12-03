Chester Laymon ‘Bubba’ Duncan

Chester Laymon “Bubba” Duncan, age 76, of Hiwassee, Va., passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at his home.

Born Jan. 27, 1943, in Hiwassee, Va., he was the son of the late Grover Boothe Duncan and Parthena Mildred Puckett Duncan. His son, Rusty Duncan, brothers, Woodson, Elwood, Ray, Garnett, Graham, and sister, Maxine Mink, also preceded him in death.

He was a veteran of the United States Army. Chester loved and appreciated his family for all their love and care.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rosetta Cole Duncan of Hiwassee, Va.; children, Lesia and husband, Bobby Abbott of Hiwassee, Va., Missy and husband, Don Ratcliff of Hiwassee, Va., and Chad Duncan and wife, Kim of Hiwassee; former daughter-in-law, Yvette Duncan Jones; grandchildren, Rob and Sara Abbott, Jessica Duncan and C.J., Chelsea Duncan and Bill, Morgan Ratcliff and Ben, Triston Duncan, Hunter Cole, Cole Duncan, Mallory Duncan, Abie Duncan, Josh O’Dell and Mylie Duncan; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Natalie, Waylon and Oakleigh; sister, Mary Criner of Dublin, Va.; brother, Earl “Chipper” Duncan and wife, Fran of Pulaski, Va.; special nephew, David Cole, and many nieces and nephews.

The family is receiving friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

A special thanks from the family goes to Carillion Clinic Hospice and nurse Rebekah Graham for their care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of Virginia, P.O. Box 7176, Roanoke, VA 24019, or any local Veteran Association of choice.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

