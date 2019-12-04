CHCNRV recognized for service

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley (CHCNRV) is privileged to be a recipient of the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) 2019 Oral Health Infrastructure Award. The CHCNRV is one of only six federally-qualified health centers in Virginia to receive the competitive $300,000 award.

This investment by HRSA is the first that solely focuses on oral health infrastructure improvement and will enable the CHCNRV to enhance oral health service capacity.

The funding will allow for the purchase of state-of-the-art dental equipment, provide staff education and training, and most critically, will allow for the purchase of mobile dental units to increase access to oral health care in the local NRV school systems who choose to participate.

