Charles Allen Carroll

Charles Allen Carroll, age 61, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 1, 2019, at the home of his sister.

Born Sept. 7, 1958, in Harve De Grace, Md., he was the son of the late Lee Wyatt Carroll and Evelyn Marie Smith Carroll. His daughters’ mother, Virginia Younce Carroll, also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughter, Joanna Marie Carroll of Pulaski, Va.; brother, Roger (Sandra) Carroll of Michgan, and sisters, Linda (Floyd) Lawson of Draper, Va., and Stella Tabor and Pudge Cross of Pulaski, Va.

Memorial services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

December 3, 2019.

