Carroll man accused of murdering wife

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

HILLSVILLE — Carroll County authorities arrested a 36-year-old Hillsville man Thursday on a charge of murdering his wife.

According to a press release from Carroll County Sheriff J.B. Gardner, Marcus Anthony Bolen was is charged in the Dec. 22 death of Cassandra Lauren Bolen, 30, of Hillsville.

Carroll County Fire and Rescue and members of Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded Dec. 22 to a report of an unresponsive person at 100 Holloway Drive in Hillsville. Upon arrival rescue personnel pronounced Cassandra Bolen dead.

According to the sheriff, the investigation determined Cassandra Bolen was the victim of a homicide. He said investigators established probable cause Dec. 24 to obtain warrants against Marcus Bolen for murder and felony child neglect.

Gardner declined to release further information in the case, including the age of the child that allegedly was neglected.

Bolen is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail pending arraignment in Carroll County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

The investigation is continuing.

Written by: Editor on December 30, 2019.

