By DAVID GRAVELY

Getting started can be a tough thing sometimes. First-year Head Coach Tyler Cannoy hasn’t been having an issue with it, however, as he prepares to begin his first season as the new leader of the Cougar basketball program.

“I was completely blown away by the commitment and the work ethic of the student-athletes,” Cannoy said. “I will never forget the first time I opened the gym for an open gym session. It was at 6 p.m. so I was trying to beat everyone there and have everything set up so I was there by four. I unlocked the door, turned on the lights and went back to the locker room to complete some tasks. I was not in there 10 minutes and four or five guys walked in looking for the basketball balls. It ended up that over 15 guys were over an hour early for open gym. I knew at that moment the student-athletes here were very special.”

The team will be coached by several new faces. Cannoy is the head coach for the varsity squad. Former Cougar standout Austin Twine is the JV Head Coach and a varsity assistant. Other assistant coaches include Ryan Sullivan, Gerald Johnson and Rajai Hines.

The excitement of a new beginning will usually bring out a few new faces, but many of those fade into the background quickly. That simply wasn’t the case this year. The turnout was so large, in fact, that some big decisions had to be made right away.

“After we held open gyms for a while, the group size stayed pretty consistent,” he said. “Making cuts this year was probably one of the hardest things my staff and I have had to do since arriving in Pulaski county. My goal coming in was to limit each roster to 12. When tryouts were over we all agreed that there was no way we could cut that roster to 12 because we felt like there were at least 18 or 19 young men at both levels that had the ability, work ethic and skill to help the team out in some way. Even with maxing out each roster at 15, I still feel like we had to cut some student-athletes that have a lot of ability and could have helped us. All of the guys in tryouts and with final rosters have just worked so hard to elevate the program to really get off to a strong start and take it to the next level.”

While the players are coaches are getting to know each other, keeping things simple has been a key to getting the ball rolling.

“My overall philosophy begins with building relationships with all of our guys on and off the floor,” Cannoy said. “My core belief is that they have to be able to trust me and I have to be able to trust them before we can even begin teaching basketball. I also believe that at the center of being a successful team and program is that our guys have to play hard and be good teammates first. Throughout the summer that has been our first goal, to have the guys buy into playing hard every play, every possession and through adversity while being good teammates. Being a good teammate in our program means being happy and celebrating others while also picking someone up when things are not going as planned. Basketball philosophy wise I always want to play to our teams’ strengths. Our scheme may change a little from year to year depending on our teams’ strengths that year, but we believe in teaching good decision making and matching that with being a well-rounded fundamental player. I believe that if you are a versatile player with a good fundamental skill set then we can match X’s and O’s to that. I believe in teaching the game of basketball, not just one X and O scheme.”

So who are the young men who’ll be wearing the maroon and gold this season?

“Hayden Gray is a senior guard. He can really stretch the floor for us this year and has unlimited range,” Cannoy said. “Even with his small stature, he has a very high basketball IQ and he really competes hard at both ends of the floor.”

“Sophomore Josh Bourne is our steady hand,” he continued. “With a year of experience on the varsity level already, he will be our guy that will run our offense. Josh has really improved his scoring ability in the offseason and I expect he will have a breakout year.”

“Sophomore JJ Gulley is going to have a really great year,” Cannoy said. “His athleticism allows him to play above the rim on both ends while being able to really defend it in space. He has worked really hard to expand his offensive game this offseason.”

“Senior Peyton Blackburn provides us length and versatility,” he said. “He is a guy who can guard multiple positions and has the offensive ability to adapt to what we need. He can help us stretch the defense or score from the inside as well.”

“Junior AJ McCloud is our most versatile player on both ends of the court,” Cannoy said. “He will give us a mismatch night in and night out that we can play off as a team. He can guard any position, play above the rim on both ends and scored from all three levels.”

“Senior Gage Mannon brings us that warrior mentality on the defensive end,” he said. “Gage is so competitive and wil do whatever it takes to win. With our up-tempo defensive mentality, Gage’s mentality and athleticism are really going to fuel us.”

“Senior Chris Hay is another weapon offensively that can stretch the floor for our slashing guards and posts with his perimeter shooting ability,” Cannoy said. “He has really improved on the defensive end over the off-season.”

“Junior Bradley Hudson will be valuable to us this season on the defensive end,” he added. “His length will give us the opportunity to play guard heavy lineups and still be able to defend bigger lineups and rebound the ball effectively.”

“Senior Nathan Swinney may be our most improved player this offseason,” Cannoy said. “He has worked very hard to improve his perimeter game to be able to expand our offensive options. Even with his length and size, he is still able to defend smaller guards, which will prove to be very valuable for us as the season moves along.”

“Corvin Carter is a junior and another versatile guard,” he said. “With his athleticism and toughness, he can really get after it defensively and on the boards. He has such a positive, hard-working attitude and a great work ethic. I expect this to be a breakout year for him as well.”

“Senior Austin Gallimore is the energy of this team,” Cannoy said. “He competes hard every day at such a high level that it forces our whole team to match his energy. He will be our energy source all season.”

“Senior Luke Russell does all of the valuable things for us,” he said. “He will do whatever is needed to help his team win. His toughness and athleticism really gives him a chance to defend multiple positions while still being able to rebound the ball effectively.”

“Chayton Rollins is a junior and one of our big guys,” Cannoy said. “He gives us a post presence and size on the front line. He is an athletic big guy that can provide pressure on other bigs with his athleticism. He also has a great mid-range game.”

“Juniors Clay Phillips is another one of our other big guys,” he said. “Clay gives us a post presence and size on the front line. He is very light on his feet and athletic for a guy his size. He is really able to defend well and has a high basketball IQ. He has a good perimeter game that will enable us to be versatile when he is in the lineup. He will force other front line players to defend him away from the rim. He also passes really well.”

“Junior Cooper Dunnigan is our other big man,” Cannoy said. “Cooper gives us a post presence and size upfront. He has a great touch around the rim. He’s going to be very valuable to us in the pick and roll game.”

With a solid lineup of players to work with and a successful offseason behind them, what will it take for Coach Cannoy to consider his first season a success?

“I want to see the players all buy in,” he said. “If we can get all of our guys at all levels to buy into our system the first year, the results will speak for themselves. I believe our varsity guys this season will lay a great foundation for our program to continue and build on.”

With a tough and athletic district and nondistrict schedule laid out in front of them and pressure to win high, Cannoy also realizes that this season is going to be the key to what happens next in Cougar basketball.

“Obviously winning matters,” he said. “Looking at our schedule I think Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Radford are all big games to start the season with. They are good programs and they are local rivalries. Patrick Henry and Cave Spring are also two really big games. They have great basketball programs. In order to be the top team, we have to be able to compete with the top programs. We want to compete for district and region titles and then state titles. Right now, our focus is on our first game at Carroll County. We’re going to take things one game at a time and put all of our attention on each game as they come.”

The Cougars were set to open their season on the road Tuesday at Carroll County.

Written by: Editor on December 12, 2019.

