Tuesday, December 24
County offices closed
Pulaski County offices, including Pulaski County Public Service Authority billing office and the three convenience centers on Bagging Plant Road in Dublin, Dora Highway in Pulaski and Mason Street in Fairlawn, are closed in observance of Christmas. Garbage will be collected.
Pulaski Senior Center closed
Pulaski Senior Center is closed in observance of Christmas.
Dublin offices closed
Dublin town offices are closed today in observance of Christmas.
Holy Communion
Thornspring United Methodist Church, 5670 Thornspring Church Road, is holding a candlelight Holy Communion service at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, December 25
County offices closed
Pulaski County offices, including Pulaski County Public Service Authority billing office and the three convenience centers on Bagging Plant Road in Dublin, Dora Highway in Pulaski and Mason Street in Fairlawn, are closed in observance of Christmas. There will be no garbage collection today. Wednesday’s garbage will be collected Thursday. Thursday and Friday garbage will be collected Friday.
Pulaski Senior Center closed
Dublin offices closed
Dublin town offices are closed today in observance of Christmas. Garbage scheduled for pick up today will be picked up Friday.
Thursday, December 26
Dublin offices closed
Dublin town offices are closed today in observance of Christmas. Garbage scheduled for pick up today will be picked up Friday.
Prayer Revival
First Baptist Church West Dublin is having a Prayer Revival at 7 nightly through Sunday. Minister Walter Howard is rendering services.
Friday, December 27
Bingo Day
Join seniors, 50 and older, in free games of bingo 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. until whenever at Pulaski Senior Center, 106 N. Washington Ave., Pulaski. Please register in advance by calling 994-8627.
Dublin garbage schedule
Town of Dublin garbage scheduled for pickup Wednesday and Thursday is being picked up today, along with Friday’s regularly scheduled pick up.
Sunday, December 29
Master Gardner training
New River Valley Master Gardener Program is seeking applicants for its 2020 Master Gardener Training class, which runs late February through early May. Contact Montgomery County Extension Office at 382-5790 for more information.
