Tuesday, December 24

County offices closed

Pulaski County offices, including Pulaski County Public Service Authority billing office and the three convenience centers on Bagging Plant Road in Dublin, Dora Highway in Pulaski and Mason Street in Fairlawn, are closed in observance of Christmas. Garbage will be collected.

Pulaski Senior Center closed

Pulaski Senior Center is closed in observance of Christmas.

Dublin offices closed

Dublin town offices are closed today in observance of Christmas.

Holy Communion

Thornspring United Methodist Church, 5670 Thornspring Church Road, is holding a candlelight Holy Communion service at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, December 25

County offices closed

Pulaski County offices, including Pulaski County Public Service Authority billing office and the three convenience centers on Bagging Plant Road in Dublin, Dora Highway in Pulaski and Mason Street in Fairlawn, are closed in observance of Christmas. There will be no garbage collection today. Wednesday’s garbage will be collected Thursday. Thursday and Friday garbage will be collected Friday.

Pulaski Senior Center closed

Pulaski Senior Center is closed in observance of Christmas.

Dublin offices closed

Dublin town offices are closed today in observance of Christmas. Garbage scheduled for pick up today will be picked up Friday.

Thursday, December 26

Dublin offices closed

Dublin town offices are closed today in observance of Christmas. Garbage scheduled for pick up today will be picked up Friday.

Prayer Revival

First Baptist Church West Dublin is having a Prayer Revival at 7 nightly through Sunday. Minister Walter Howard is rendering services.

Friday, December 27

Bingo Day

Join seniors, 50 and older, in free games of bingo 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. until whenever at Pulaski Senior Center, 106 N. Washington Ave., Pulaski. Please register in advance by calling 994-8627.

Dublin garbage schedule

Town of Dublin garbage scheduled for pickup Wednesday and Thursday is being picked up today, along with Friday’s regularly scheduled pick up.

Sunday, December 29

Master Gardner training

New River Valley Master Gardener Program is seeking applicants for its 2020 Master Gardener Training class, which runs late February through early May. Contact Montgomery County Extension Office at 382-5790 for more information.

