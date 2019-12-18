Bonnie Pearce Kemp

Bonnie Pearce Kemp, 79, of Draper, Va., loving mother, grandmother and wife of the late Carl Ray Kemp, her soul mate of 48 years, “flew away to heaven” peacefully surrounded by “her girls” on Dec. 13, 2019, in Kingsport, Tenn.

She was a 1959 honor graduate of Pulaski High School. She loved cookbooks, yellow roses, cooking, canning, gardening and watching Yankee baseball and Hallmark movies. Bonnie loved reading her Bible. She worked for the school board before going to work for the court system and was blessed with the position of clerk of general district and juvenile and domestic Court for 30 years. Her greatest accomplishment was in selflessly serving those whom she loved. Her generous spirit and devotion to her family was undeniable, unwavering and contagious. Bonnie’s love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was evident in the ways she loved her family and friends.

She is survived by her two daughters, Carla R. Kemp and Meg Kemp Rice; her granddaughter, who was her pride and joy, Madison Rice; her faithful companion, Maxx; and her sister-in-law, Bea K. Ogle. She is also survived by a host of friends whom have become like family and will miss her dearly.

To celebrate her life, friends and family will gather at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. The family is receiving friends at the funeral home, 1-2 p.m., with a memorial service following at 2 p.m.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on December 18, 2019.

Comments

comments