Board sets public hearings, pass resolutions

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Last week’s meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors was dominated by hundreds of people who came in support of the Second Amendment Sanctuary movement. As a result, the board is expected to vote on this resolution at their upcoming Dec. 16 meeting.

Because of the interest generated by gun control legislation, the agenda was altered to allow time for numerous citizens to address the board on this issue but action was taken on non-gun related items on the agenda.

For one, a public hearing for county’s new 10-year comprehensive plan was scheduled to occur at their next meeting Monday, Dec. 16.

Written by: Editor on December 3, 2019.

