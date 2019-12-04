Beam relocations to impact I-81 traffic

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The relocation of new beams at the I-81 New River Bridge work zone will alter traffic flow near the exit 105 project this week and result in delays.

According to Virginia Department of Transportation, slow rolls of northbound and southbound traffic are being initiated from mile markers 101 to 109 Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Four slow rolls are expected and traffic could be stopped for up to 15 minutes in each direction.

Closure of the exit 105 on ramp was expected to be complete this fall. However, damage of a new bridge component during the old bridge demolition prompted extension of the closure until spring.

The bridge replacement project has a December 2020 completion date.

