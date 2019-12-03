Arthur Franklin ‘Frank’ Ayers

Arthur Franklin “Frank” Ayers, 75, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a long illness.

He was a proud veteran of the 101st Airborne Division, serving in Vietnam. He was employed for over 30 years at Radford Arsenal as a maintenance supervisor. In addition to being a loving husband, father and grandfather, he was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and cooking.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur “Bus” Ayers and Stella Ayers, daughter, Ronda Ayers Dalton, and brother, David Ayers. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Gail Ayers; daughter, Lynett (Tommy) Cruise; grandchildren, Christin Dalton, Justin (A’me) Dalton, Lauren and Andrew Cruise, and mother-in-law, Lois Sandy.

Visitation is Wednesday, Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va. Graveside service and interment is Thursday, Dec. 5, 2 p.m., at SWVA Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SWVA Veterans Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin VA 24084.

Written by: Editor on December 3, 2019.

Comments

comments