T’was the night before Christmas and all through the shelter, you could hear the dogs barking and kitties grooming themselves. All they had wanted was a home and a loving family to call their own.

Currently the shelter is at capacity so they need to find these pets homes. Can you help? As you can see they have a kitty under the tree wondering where all the presents are? Can you help them out with items for the homeless pets? They need Purina Kitten Chow and Purina Cat Chow Complete, along with Purina Puppy Chow, canned dog and cat food and large or medium Milk Bone treats. No rawhide treats will be accepted as dogs can’t digest them but Oinkies from Walmart are great.

Unscented clay litter (please no clumping litter it clogs the drains), unscented laundry detergent, bleach, small litter pans, Dawn dish soap, bath rugs and gently used collars and leashes are all needed. Heavy duty dog toys are requested; Kong brand toys are great. Paper towels are in high demand and if you’re not sure, Walmart gift cards are used to buy what is needed for the pets or monetary donations to help with medical needs to get animals to rescue.

Also the Pulaski County Animal Shelter would like to invite you to volunteer at the shelter. They need dog walkers and help with keeping the place organized and clean. You must be 18. The Animal Control Officers … Julie, Shay, Lisa and Beth … wish you all a wonderful Christmas season.

