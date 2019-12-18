All LewisGale hospitals earn top grade

SALEM – All four LewisGale Regional Health System hospitals were awarded an ‘A’ in the Fall, 2019, Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade – a national distinction recognizing LewisGale’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safe healthcare.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other harm to patients in their care.

LewisGale Hospital Alleghany, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, and LewisGale Medical Center each received an “A” grade. Of the more than 2,600 hospitals graded nationwide, only 33 percent earned an “A” grade for meeting some of the industry’s highest standards.

