4-H Camp Leaders Applications available

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Applications are still available for adults and teens interested in being counselors in training, teen counselors or adult leaders at the June 2020 4-H Camp for Pulaski County youth.

Applications can be picked up in Pulaski County Extension Office, in Suite 3 (lower level) of the County Administration Building, 143 Third St., Pulaski. Camp is June 1-5 at W. E. Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center on Smith Mountain Lake in Franklin County.

Training begins in January, so those who would like to apply, but have not yet done so need to act quickly to become of the 2020 leadership team. For additional information, contact Chris Lichty at 980-7761.

Only 30 counselor in training and teen positions are available — 20 for females and 10 for males. Applications are reviewed in the order they are received.

For a list of minimum requirements for each position, visit http://pulaski4h.blogspot.com/p/4-h-camp.html.

