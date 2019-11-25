By MELINDA WILLIAMS
A Rural Retreat man shot during an altercation with a Wythe County deputy earlier this month has been transferred from a hospital to New River Valley Regional Jail.
Jail records show William Cody Grimes, 29, of 204 Nelms Ave. in Rural Retreat, was committed to jail Tuesday — 10 days after being shot. Grimes is charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand theft auto.
A Feb. 13 court date is set in Wythe County General District Court.
