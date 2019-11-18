Woman must pay $10,000 to theft victim

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski County judge suggested a defendant sell her own property, take out a loan or do whatever is legally necessary to pay $10,000 in restitution to the victim of her theft.

“If she stole $10,000 worth of things, she needs to pay for it,” Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch told Kathlene Shell, attorney for 29-year-old Ashley White Carter of Pulaski.

Shell had asked the court to give Carter three years to pay the restitution, noting that Carter is on disability. But Finch said he wasn’t going to make the victim wait that long to be made whole for Carter’s crimes.

“Do what you have to do — lawfully,” Finch told Carter.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on November 18, 2019.

Comments

comments