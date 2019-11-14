Water conservation steps proposed

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

The return of rain has increased Gatewood Reservoir’s water level by more than two feet since mid-October, but a dry winter and continued drought could eventually pose problems for the town’s water supply.

That’s why town staff is in the process of strengthening it’s water emergency policy by including specific actions that must be taken as the reservoir reaches certain levels.

Information recently provided to town engineer Bill Pedigo suggesting Gatewood was 20 feet below full pond prompted staff to recommend a more detailed policy. Pedigo and Town Manager Shawn Utt thought Pulaski was on the brink of an emergency situation until it was discovered the information was inaccurate.

