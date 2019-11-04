Watch for slowed traffic at Exit 105

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Motorists traveling Interstate 81 in Montgomery County this week should watch for slow moving traffic due to new beams being installed as part of the New River Bridge project.

Weather permitting, slow rolls will be in place in the northbound lanes from Exit 101 to Exit 105 Tuesday and Wednesday. The slow rolls will then move to the southbound lanes, from the mile marker 108 to the rest area Thursday and Friday.

Virginia Department of Transportation reports traffic could be stopped for as much as 15 minutes during each slow roll.

Alternating lane closures will be in place the week of November to complete the Route 232 bridge, which passes over the interstate just north of the New River bridges. That work also is part of the overall bridge replacement project, which is slated for completion in December 2020.

