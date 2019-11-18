VFW 1184 welcomes Haake for visit

David Gravely/SWT

The Old Dominion Post, VFW Post 1184, welcomed VRW Auxiliary National President Peggy Haake for a visit Friday, Nov. 18. Haake, of Kahului, Hawaii, made the visit as a part of her travels visiting Auxiliary posts around the country. She is a life member of the Wilbert Wah Hu Tom Ausiliary 3850, which she joined on the eligibility of her husband Richard, who served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1970-71. After joining her home post, Haake served in many capacities including Auxilary and Department (State) President, National District Council Member and Western Conference Chairman for Youth Activities program. After greeting the members of the Pulaski Auxiliary, Haake was treated to a home cooked meal and time with the group. Pictured here are (from left) District President Penny Johnson, Auxiliary President Tammy Cruff, Department President Marcia Semone, National President Peggy Haake and VFW 1184 Post Commander Jim Ridpath.

