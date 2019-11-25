Vestal Bruce Spence Sr.

Vestal Bruce Spence Sr., 83, of Pulaski, Va., died Saturday afternoon, Nov. 23, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Virginia April 30, 1936, and was the son of the late Raymond Spence and Violet Hughes. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Marie Spence; three daughters, Debra Sue Farris, Diane Susan Spence and Doris Sandra Spence; and two granddaughters, Crystal Dawn Miller and Sara Jean Quesenberry.

Surviving are sons, Daniel Stephenson Spence, Vestal Bruce Spence Jr. and James Douglas Spence; two daughters, Darlene Silvia Spence and Denise S. Amos; brothers, Elwood Spence, Samuel Spence and A.D. Hughes, and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Burial follows in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family is receiving friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

