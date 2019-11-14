Utt re-appointed to Independent Living Council

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has appointed Pulaski Town Manager Shawn Utt to Virginia’s Statewide Independent Living Council [SILC].

Utt was first appointed to the council in 2015. SILC is designed to “develop and facilitate a three-year State Plan for Independent Living, facilitate the goals and activities within the plan and distribute … funds allocated by Congress” for that purpose.

According to its website, the vision of SILC is to serve as Virginia’s “catalyst for inclusion of people with disabilities” by promoting policies, programs and activities to maximize independence of people with disabilities.

Utt has served as Pulaski’s town manager since October 2013. He was economic development director for Pulaski County prior to that.

Written by: Editor on November 14, 2019.

Comments

comments