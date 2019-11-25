Three arrested in Radford ‘shots fired’ cases

RADFORD — Investigations into several reports of shots fired throughout Radford City Nov. 9 have resulted in the arrest of three men.

According to a press release from Radford City Police Department, the men’s charges stem from incidents in which firearms were discharged in the 400-block of Sanford Street and the 1,000-block of Carson Street. One case resulted in an injury, but not from a gunshot wound, police said earlier.

Suspects arrested, and their charges, are:

•Michael Antoine Lassiter Jr., 24, of Smithfield – discharge a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, attempted malicious assault, discharge a firearm from a vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, brandishing a firearm and two counts of reckless handling of a firearm.

•Marquay Christopher Lee Alston, 19, of Radford – discharge a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, discharge a firearm from a vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm.

•Terelle O’Shay Maurice Todd, 19, of Dublin – discharge a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, discharge a firearm from a vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm.

All three men are being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

Alston and Lassiter are scheduled to appear in Radford City Circuit Court at 10 a.m. Dec. 19. A court date hasn’t been set for Todd.

