Teresa Paige Gray

Dec. 3, 1951-Nov. 6, 2019

Teresa Paige Gray, 67, went home to be with her Savior Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her home in Dublin, Va.

She was preceded in death by her parents, mother and stepfather, Hazel “Penny” Ramsey and Earl Richard Ramsey, and father, Zane Gray, and sister, Caroline Elaine Ramsey.

Survivors include her son, Brian Boyd Rodman of Dublin, Va., and friend, Pam Hamrick of Charlotte, N.C.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Tammy Ramsey and friend Bobby Vanhoy of Dublin, Va., Beth and Rick Gordon of Belspring, Va., and Julie and Larry Ferguson of Kingsport, Tenn.; grandchildren, Reid Rodman and Reagan Rodman, both of Alabama; stepmother, Blanche Gray of Norfolk, Va.; brother, Zip Gray of Chesapeake, Va., and other relatives and friends.

The family is receiving friends 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Memorial services follow at 5 p.m. with Larry Ferguson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Pulaski County Animal Shelter.

The Gray family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on November 7, 2019.

Comments

comments