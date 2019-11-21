Take a ’80s rock ‘Journey’ with Departure

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Theatre is stepping back to the 1980s Friday night as the always popular Journey tribute band “Departure” is welcomed to the stage with “Open Arms.”

After a dozen years of performances, the five-member band has earned the distinction of being the most respected Journey tribute band in the nation.

Their high-energy two-hour performance has kept near-capacity crowds rocking during several past visits to Pulaski Theatre. They perform all of Journey’s hit songs live, with no recorded tracks, and even replicate the look of the group.

Departure performs about 100 shows nationwide annually. Friday night’s Pulaski show follows this past weekend’s nearly four-hour Pink Floyd tribute, The Darkside Experience.

Doors open at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8. Adult beverages will be available.

Advance tickets are available at Martin’s Pharmacy, 400 N. Washington Ave., Pulask; Pulaski Visitors Center, 4440 Cleburne Blvd., Dublin, and online at pulaskitheatre.com.

Tickets also are on sale for two other upcoming concerts. Last Illusion, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute, performs Saturday, Dec. 21, and AC/DC tribute Thunderstruck performs Saturday, Jan. 25.

Due to what is being termed a “severe shortage” of children’s gifts and food for town and county children and families in need this year, the theater also is joining with Pulaski Fire Department and Takin’ It To The Streets Ministries to present a family-friendly movie this Saturday to collect toys.

The movie title will be announced on the theater’s Facebook page and shared on The Southwest Times’ Facebook Page, but admission is by donation of a new, unwrapped gift for a child, age infant to 16 years old.

Those attending concerts and other events at the theater also are urged to participate. Theater officials say, “It is, of course, not a requirement, and you will not receive a discount. You’ll only receive the joy in your heart from giving. Help make it a brighter Holiday for our local families!”

Gift donations also can be dropped off at Pulaski Fire Department, the Fire Marshall’s office, OK Barber Shop and Pulaski’s Finance Department.

