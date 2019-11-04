Sherrie Lynn Hopkins Kirby

Sherrie Lynn Hopkins Kirby, age 62, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski.

Born April 27, 1957, in Pulaski, Va., she was the daughter of the late Earnest Lee Hopkins and Billie Rae Warburton Hopkins. Her sister, Deborah “Kathy” Lephew also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Robin Roy Kirby of Pulaski, Va.; sister, Sandra (Louis) Davidson of Pulaski, Va.; nephews, Ben (Lora) Davidson and family, Claire, Ruth, Hazel Grace and Luke, and Christopher Todd Viars; niece, Carrianne Heikes and son, Tyler Heikes; sister-in-law, Cathy Barnes and daughter, Christina Barnes; brothers-in-law, Jesse Kirby and Michael Kirby and daughter, Amber Fox, and her son, Carter; other loving nephews, cousins and friends, and her special pets, Zooey, Sox, Mirah and Shep.

Memorial services are being held 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Dale Akers officiating.

The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Thursday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on November 4, 2019.

