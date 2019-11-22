Second Amendment sanctuary advocates to attend Monday meeting

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

For the first time in a generation, Democrats control both houses of the General Assembly and the governorship of Virginia.

As a result, major changes in state law are set to occur in 2020, with gun control topping the list of Democrat priorities.

Several new laws affecting which guns people can own, as well as who can own them, have enraged many law abiding gun owners and sparked the Second Amendment Sanctuary movement that has swept through Virginia.

As of Friday, the Board of Supervisors for Charlotte, Campbell, Carroll, Appomattox, Patrick, Dinwiddie, Pittsylvania, and Giles counties have all passed Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolutions. Multiple counties, especially in the western United States have passed similar resolutions.

These “sanctuaries” are comprised of locales where elected officials have agreed to oppose various gun control laws, as well as opposing the use of law enforcement to enforce these laws.

Gun rights advocates in Pulaski County will soon have their turn, as several plan to gather at the County Administration Building in support of making Pulaski County a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Pulaski County native Billy Williams talked about why he plans on attending.

“I’m a resident of Pulaski County and just take an interest in what’s going on and what needs to happen,” said Williams. “I feel like the Democratic majority in Richmond is planning an unconstitutional war on our Second Amendment. As citizens of Pulaski County we don’t want to play along with that. There’s a divide being pushed from Richmond and we all don’t agree.”

Philip Van Cleave is president of the Virginia Defense League whose motto is “Defending Your Right to Defend Yourself.”

The Virginia Citizens Defense League is a driving force behind this movement,” said Van Cleave. “We’ve put together a model resolution to this effect.”

Van Cleave has added his support to efforts statewide to pass these Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions.

“The turnouts have been huge,” said Van Cleave. “I drove up to Amherst last night and wow, not only was it standing room only in a fairly large meeting room, the crowd went out the door, down the hall, down the stairs and around the parking lot … and this is in little Amherst County!”

One of Van Cleave’s biggest concerns is lifting the firearm preemption law, which prohibits localities from passing ordinances banning firearms in random locations.

“It was a horrible mess driving through Virginia and trying to comply with all the laws in different locales, so we got rid of that in 2004 and they want to put that back,” Van Cleave explained. “Right now, you just have to learn Virginia law, and you’re good. The only thing localities can control is where you can shoot and where you can hunt. And that’s it.”

Equally disturbing to Van Cleave is the implementation of Red Flag laws, which have resulted in the confiscation of an individual’s firearms without due process.

“Not only does a Red Flag law shred the Second Amendment, it shreds the 1st, 4th, 5th and 6th amendments,” declared Van Cleave. “It’s like the ultimate attack on our and our protected civil rights, all in one little bill.”

Van Cleave then expanded on his point.

“Understand this. When the police are told to go to this house because this person is dangerous and we need to take all their guns, they’re not going to send out one or two officers to peacefully knock on your door. At 5 a.m., your doorbell is going to go off you can open the door, you’re gonna have a SWAT team pointing rifles at you. That’s what it’s going to be like because they think you’re dangerous and they’re coming to take your guns and in Maryland, that got somebody killed.”

Using the same nomenclature as “Sanctuary Cities,” where localities resolved to not assist federal enforcement of immigration laws, citizens in Second Amendment Sanctuaries are determined to show their support for the right to bear arms. The question is, do these resolutions carry any legal weight or are they purely symbolic?

“Here’s the deal, it’s mostly symbolic but it’s but it’s not completely,” said Van Cleave. “For example, I know that some sheriffs are going to watch what the locality does and if the locality says they don’t want these new laws enforced, the sheriff simply won’t enforce them. You don’t nullify these laws, they’re still on the books but nobody is going to be enforcing them because they view them as unconstitutional. The police don’t have to enforce an unconstitutional law, and we don’t have to obey one.”

The Sheriff of Patrick County has already informed his constituents that he will not be enforcing new gun control laws.

The Pulaski County administrator issued a statement saying that the board of supervisors welcomes any citizens’ comments regarding the potential of a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution being passed but that no action will be taken at Monday’s meeting. Supervisors have already received more than half a dozen proposals regarding the resolution but have yet to draw up one specific to Pulaski County.

Even so, many expect a large turnout for Monday evening’s meeting.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Andy McCready. “I’m certainly a gun owner and an NRA life member for many, many years. So, I will be very, very interested and happy to see many of my fellow gun owners there. My hope is we have a good turnout of citizens there. I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment Sanctuary County movement, just as I very much supported putting “In God We Trust” back into the supervisor’s room.”

Jody Pyles, pastor of the Connection Church in Newbern and Founder of Pyles Combat Fighting System is on Monday’s agenda in support of a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution.

“To me it’s not just about the county but the Second Amendment as a whole because without the Second Amendment, we’ll never be able to protect every other constitutional right that we have,” said Pyles.

When told that some might view Pyles’ strong stance for gun rights as being contradictory to his role as a pastor, he answered with determination.

“Part of being a shepherd means you have to fight off wolves at times,” said Pyles. “David didn’t kill Goliath with legislation, he used a weapon to do so. We’re called to be watchmen on the wall and if you read the Bible, watchman on the wall had two things in their hand. They had a trumpet in one hand to sound the alarm and they had a sword in the other hand to fight the enemy. It would be very hypocritical for me to preach one thing but not be willing to stand up in defense for my people in my congregation also.”

Monday’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the County Administration Building and may prove to be one of the more memorable supervisor’s meetings in recent years.

Written by: Editor on November 22, 2019.

Comments

comments